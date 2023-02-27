Police ID Richmond man killed out 7-Eleven store

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police identified the person killed outside a 7-Eleven store as 24-year-old Balewa Hendy, of Richmond.

Police were called to the alley behind the store at West Broad Street and Meadow Street at about 11 a.m. on Monday, February 20, for a shooting.

"Officers arrived and located an adult male, Hendy, down and unresponsive in the alley," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury."

WTVR

Investigators previously said the situation began as an altercation at the convenience store which then spilled outside of the business.

Police have not yet discussed a suspect in Hendy's death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

