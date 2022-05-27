Bald eagle injured in Henrico is now able to fly home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bald eagle rescued by Henrico Police Animal Protection officers in March after being struck by a vehicle was released back into its natural habitat on May 25. The eagle was struck in Eastern Henrico on March 20 while scavenging a deer carcass on the side of a road. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

