Bald eagle injured in Henrico is now able to fly home
Henrico Police
A Wildlife Center of Virginia official prepares to release the bald eagle during a ceremony at Berkeley Plantation May 25.<br/>
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 09:12:08-04
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A bald eagle rescued by Henrico Police Animal Protection officers in March after being struck by a vehicle was released back into its natural habitat on May 25. The eagle was struck in Eastern Henrico on March 20 while scavenging a deer carcass on the side of a road. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.
