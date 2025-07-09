Bald eagle, found dangling from tree by fishing line, soars again in Virginia

LEESBURG, Va. — A bald eagle is flying free again after being rescued and treated by a Northern Virginia wildlife center.

Dozens of people gathered at Sycolin Creek Elementary School in Leesburg on Sunday to watch the eagle's release.

The bird had been receiving treatment at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for lead poisoning and a swollen wing.

Wildlife officials found the eagle dangling from a tree by fishing line in Loudoun County in May. The dangerous situation could have been fatal without intervention.

After six weeks of rehabilitation, staff from the wildlife center released the bird near the location where it was originally found.

The successful recovery represents an important conservation effort for America's national bird, which was once endangered but has made a significant comeback in recent decades.

