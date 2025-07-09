Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bald eagle, found dangling from tree by fishing line, soars again in Virginia

Dozens gather at Sycolin Creek Elementary School to witness the release of the national bird after 6 weeks of care at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center
Watch release of rehabilitated bald eagle found dangling from tree in Virginia
LEESBURG, Va. — A bald eagle is flying free again after being rescued and treated by a Northern Virginia wildlife center.

Dozens of people gathered at Sycolin Creek Elementary School in Leesburg on Sunday to watch the eagle's release.

The bird had been receiving treatment at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center for lead poisoning and a swollen wing.

Wildlife officials found the eagle dangling from a tree by fishing line in Loudoun County in May. The dangerous situation could have been fatal without intervention.

After six weeks of rehabilitation, staff from the wildlife center released the bird near the location where it was originally found.

The successful recovery represents an important conservation effort for America's national bird, which was once endangered but has made a significant comeback in recent decades.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

