Record label owner’s renovation revives Scott’s Addition studio space

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sound of music has returned to a Scott’s Addition warehouse.
After a change in building ownership and a yearslong renovation, the nondescript warehouse at 1710 Altamont Ave. that previously housed longtime local studio Sound of Music is now home to a new music-making business: The Bakery Recording Studio.
Behind The Bakery is Adam Hickok, founder and CEO of Open Your Ears Records, a Richmond-based record label also based in the building now.
Hickok, a former touring musician who’s lived in Richmond since the mid-2000s, said The Bakery and the label are his reentry to the industry after several years away from it.
