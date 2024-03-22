Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Record label owner’s renovation revives Scott’s Addition studio space

Bakery1.jpg
BizSense
Bakery1.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 06:26:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The sound of music has returned to a Scott’s Addition warehouse.

After a change in building ownership and a yearslong renovation, the nondescript warehouse at 1710 Altamont Ave. that previously housed longtime local studio Sound of Music is now home to a new music-making business: The Bakery Recording Studio.

Behind The Bakery is Adam Hickok, founder and CEO of Open Your Ears Records, a Richmond-based record label also based in the building now.

Hickok, a former touring musician who’s lived in Richmond since the mid-2000s, said The Bakery and the label are his reentry to the industry after several years away from it.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone