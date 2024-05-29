Seasoned Charlottesville bakers opening cafe in new Forest Hill development

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two veterans of the Charlottesville bakery scene have signed on as the first commercial tenants at a new development in Forest Hill.

Janet’s Cafe & Bakery is expected to open next year at 4701 Forest Hill Ave., where a three-story mixed-use building is currently taking shape on the site of a former Bank of America branch.

Will Darsie and Janey Gioiosa are behind Janet’s, which will offer fresh baked bread and pastries as well as sandwiches, salads, coffee and more.

The duo met years ago at MarieBette, a Charlottesville bakery known for its pretzel croissants. Darsie was its longtime manager and co-owner of its second location, Petite MarieBette, and Gioiosa worked as a baker there after getting her start in the industry through culinary school. A few years ago Gioiosa stepped out on her own with Janey’s Bread, where she sells wood-fired sourdough bread at local farmer’s markets.

