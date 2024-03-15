Baker’s Crust shuts down longtime Carytown location

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the longest-running restaurants in Carytown has closed.

Baker’s Crust Artisan Kitchen ceased operations at 3553 W. Cary St. on March 3, marking the end of a 26-year-run in that location for the Virginia Beach-based chain.

The company was founded in 1993 with a menu centered on salads, sandwiches and soups, as well as Neapolitan pizzas. Baker’s Crust added to its Richmond footprint in 2003 when it opened as one of the original tenants at Short Pump Town Center, a location that remains open.

Multiple attempts to reach Baker’s Crust leadership for comment went unreturned this week.

