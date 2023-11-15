Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Bad As Philly cheesesteak spot expanding from Colonial Heights to the Fan

bad-as-philly-branch-vine-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
bad-as-philly-branch-vine-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 06:34:25-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan is getting its second new cheesesteak spot this year.

Bad As Philly, which launched its first location in Colonial Heights three years ago, is preparing to open at 2001 ½ W. Main St.

The fast-casual spot is replacing Branch & Vine, a cafe and market that closed in recent months. Branch & Vine had been in the space since 2017, when it was spun off as a rebranded version of another longtime sandwich shop, Olio.

Mohamed Salama first opened Bad As Philly in 2021 at 652 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, serving more than a dozen types of subs as well as burgers, wings and sides like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. Salama said he came up with the eatery’s name by envisioning how he wanted customers to react to the restaurant’s large, savory portions.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone