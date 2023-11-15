Bad As Philly cheesesteak spot expanding from Colonial Heights to the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan is getting its second new cheesesteak spot this year.

Bad As Philly, which launched its first location in Colonial Heights three years ago, is preparing to open at 2001 ½ W. Main St.

The fast-casual spot is replacing Branch & Vine, a cafe and market that closed in recent months. Branch & Vine had been in the space since 2017, when it was spun off as a rebranded version of another longtime sandwich shop, Olio.

Mohamed Salama first opened Bad As Philly in 2021 at 652 Boulevard in Colonial Heights, serving more than a dozen types of subs as well as burgers, wings and sides like Philly cheesesteak egg rolls. Salama said he came up with the eatery’s name by envisioning how he wanted customers to react to the restaurant’s large, savory portions.

