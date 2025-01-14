As shelters overflow, Backpacks for the Homeless works to keep Richmond's most vulnerable warm and fed

RICHMOND, Va. — For over a decade, Earnie Taylor and the team at Backpacks for the Homeless RVA have dedicated their efforts to aid some of Central Virginia's most vulnerable populations. The nonprofit has distributed hundreds of backpacks, tents and blankets each month to those in need.

Recent severe winter weather in Richmond was compounded by a water crisis that left many residents without running water.

In response, Taylor and volunteers stepped up to provide assistance, understanding the impact this would have on individuals reliant on public facilities for their daily needs.

With many Richmond homeless shelters reaching capacity, Taylor reported that they encountered dozens of individuals in the city and surrounding areas seeking warmth and water.

"If we don't do what we do and a couple of other organizations partnering with us, literally you’d have people that at a minimum would be dealing with frostbite," Taylor said.

Backpacks for the Homeless RVA relies heavily on community donations to sustain its mission.

As temperatures remain low, Taylor and his team are committed to continuing their support for those in need.

"If you think you have a tough time with not being able to get water in a restaurant or in your place of business or something like that, imagine what it’d be like trying to stay hydrated and homeless," Taylor said. "The big needs are warm weather gear... it is a concentration of ours to work with other groups, mental health, physical health and really help as many people off the streets as we can."

For more information on how to assist Backpacks for the Homeless RVA, visit their Facebook page.

You can also drop off donations at:

Level Up Barbershop in Enon

216 Johnson Creek Dr.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Murphy’s Law in Chesterfield

6411 Chesterfield Meadows Dr.

Open noon to midnight each day

The Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education in Chester

11810 Centre St.

Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during events.

Basic City Beer Co. in Richmond

212 W. 6th St.

3 to 9 p.m.Tuesday through Sunday. Drop box is in the hallway.

Vapor Connection in Midlothian

2061 Walmart Way

Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Church of the Holy Comforter – RICHMOND

4819 Monument Avenue

Drop Box available 24 hours

