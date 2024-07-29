As dollar store prices rise, this mother-and-daughter team helps the community go back to school in style

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — While some students across metro Richmond are already back in the classroom, several churches and non-profits have organized Back to School events and giveaways to help families prepare for the first day of learning.

Henrico mother, and daughter team up to give back

Absia Bara is CEO of the non-profit George Washington Carver Initiative while her daughter, Alicia Harris, owns lolaa Chain Hair Salon at 2745 Hungary Spring Road in Glen Allen.

They know firsthand how financially difficult it can be for parents to prepare for back to school, especially for households with multiple children.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harris is offering first-come, first-serve discounted shampoos, haircuts, and hairstyles for children.

Bara, a lifelong educator, saw dollar stores no longer offer items for just one dollar and wanted to bring that atmosphere back.

Her initiative is selling gently used clothing for children and teens for one dollar each. All students are eligible regardless of where they live in Metro Richmond.

“In order for a student to fare well in school, they have to feel comfortable and fit in,” Bara explained. “They don't want to be an outcast within the school because they didn't have the proper shoes, the proper clothing to wear.”

Several backpacks filled with supplies will be raffled off.

She is still seeking donations of new or gently-used clothing for students. You can drop off items at 317 Wilkinson Road in Henrico County.

Back 2 School Extravaganza in the East End

New Bridge Baptist Church at 5807 Nine Mile Road in Richmond is hosting the 2nd Annual Back 2 School Extravaganza this weekend.

All ages are welcome from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for backpack and supplies giveaways, food trucks, ice cream, games, music, and more.

They will also offer free haircuts and hairstyles which require a sign-up through the Instagram account @SeedsOfGreatness.

The event is organized by Seeds of Greatness Outreach, NBBC, and in partnership with Kaye’s Kids.

The groups are still seeking donations, sponsors, and vendors. Contact Shay at 804-274-9001 if you’d like to help out.

Back to School Carnival in Chesterfield

The annual Back to School Carnival at Open Door Baptist Church returns to Chesterfield on Saturday.

The congregation is offering a free backpack with supplies giveaway for the first 350 people starting at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7151 Belmont Road.

Attendees can also expect a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house, food, games, and prizes.

Back to School Rally returns to Richmond

For the 16th year, the citywide Back to School Rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School returns on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

The event at 1800 Mosby Street is organized by the Northside Coalition for Children, Inc. led by Richmond Public School Board Member Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammed.

NCC has a mission to serve any child, teacher, and family with school supplies stuffed into a backpack for free, according to an event page.

The non-profit is also looking for volunteers to help fill backpacks throughout the week.

Henrico Schools’ hosting Back to School Kickoff on August 9

Henrico County Public Schools’ annual Back-to-School Kickoff will move to the new Henrico Sports & Events Center for 2024, taking advantage of the spacious air-conditioned setting, according to a press release.

The Back-to-School Kickoff starts Friday, August 9 at 8 a.m. with a three-on-three student “Hoop It Up” basketball tournament at 1 All Star Blvd in Glen Allen.

Space in the tournament is limited and participants should sign up by Aug. 2.

The free activities include giveaways, a kid zone, an immunization clinic, free school supplies (while supplies last), free books, and opportunities to meet with school leaders until 7 p.m.

A community and school resource fair is scheduled from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

The Back-to-School Kickoff is sponsored by HCPS’ Division of Family and Community Engagement. Donations of backpacks and school supplies are being accepted for distribution at the event.

If you’d like to donate or have questions about the event, email lvelez@henrico.k12.va.us.

Divine World Changers International on August 10

Divine World Changers International is hosting a Back To School event for kids to gather for food, fun, and games on August 10.

There will be a live DJ and a book bag giveaway for attendees to enter—and possibly win! The event will be hosted at 6421 Rigsby Road Richmond, Va. 23226 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



