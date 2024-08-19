What the first day back looked like at schools across Central Virginia: 'This is our Super Bowl'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every new school year brings change, and for Richmond students returning to class, the 2024 school year will include clear backpacks and updated cell phone use policies.

G.H. Reid 5th grader Dominique Porter says he is seeking more opportunities to grow as a student.

WTVR Dominique Porter

"This year, I will be raising the bar and trying to get more chances," Porter said.

Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras says RPS is starting the school year with some good news that will also continue to raise the bar for students.

“Tomorrow, the state is going to release SOL scores, and all I can say is there is a lot of good news from RPS, so stay tuned," Kamras said. "A lot of that good news comes from places like G.H. Reid right here on the Southside.”

In Chesterfield County, at Evergreen Elementary, 14-year school principal Matt Maher says the first day of school is their "Super Bowl."

“There’s turnover, there’s change, and there’s excitement about that," Maher said. It's why his students and teachers hit the ground running with what he sees as critical lesson-building.

WTVR Matt Maher

“Relationship building is the key to the whole thing. We know how we set the tone early in the year is how it will continue throughout the year, so we really want to lay a strong foundation this week," Maher said.

Meanwhile, at Henrico's River Edge Elementary School, even the best-laid planning, can hit some road bumps.

An electrical issue at the school delayed the first day until later this week. So, while most schools opened their doors on Monday, students, teachers, and families joined for play and popsicles.

"Summer has gone by so fast this year! It has just flown, so we're super sad that River’s Edge is having some issues, but we’re excited to have a couple extra days to have more family time. It’s like a little bit of a bonus vacation," parent Geri Adler said.

WTVR Geri and Mollie Adler

"It's great!" her daughter Mollie said, chiming in.

As good vibes enter the new school year, so will big discussions: CBS 6 has been tracking the hotly debated topic of a new cell phone policy potentially coming to Virginia schools.

