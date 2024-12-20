Virginia babysitter charged after boy, 4, attacked by dogs

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A babysitter is facing charges after investigators say a 4-year-old boy was attacked by dogs on her watch.



Deputies were called to the Walkerton area on Dec. 13 for reports of a child being bitten by a dog, the King and Queen County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy had "substantial" lacerations and puncture wounds to most of his body. The sheriff's office said the his injuries were life-threatening.

The boy has recovered but is still in the hospital.

His babysitter, who the sheriff's office identified as Mary Lynn Sowards, was arrested Wednesday on one count of child abuse and neglect, which is a class four felony.

Sowards will be arraigned on Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. and is out on bond.

Two dogs, a German Shepherd and a Catahoula, were eventually seized and impounded in the regional animal shelter. The sheriff's office said both dogs are expected to be processed for court action and deemed dangerous.

The sheriff's office said additional charges are pending.

