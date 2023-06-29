CBS 6 viewers help grieving grandmother obtain headstone for baby grandson

RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a year of working to get a headstone for her three-month-old grandson who suddenly passed away in May 2022, Keshonna Speightand her family are finally able to close this difficult chapter in their lives.

In April, we shared Speight's story after she reached out to CBS 6. She said she paid a business to make a headstone for her grandson. But after months and months of waiting, she never received the headstone. After seeing the story, the CBS 6 community came to Speight's aid.

Speight and her family received calls from people who wanted to donate to get a new headstone.

She even received emails from numerous headstone businesses hoping to make a headstone for Baby Rayon.

Two months later, Baby Rayon Washington has a headstone.

It's marked with his picture and surrounded by elephants, an animal his mother said the baby adored.

I received a message from his grandmother on Tuesday saying how thankful she was to the entire community for all of the love and support she received during such a difficult time for her family.

