Community rallies around Richmond baby after his family receives devastating news

RICHMOND, Va. -- After losing a seven-month-old daughter to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and a baby boy 27 weeks into pregnancy, Jac and David Worth felt blessed when Harrison was born in July 2022

It was love at first sight Jac, David, and big sister Merida.

"He is very very chill and happy and crazy and fits very well with his sister," Jac said.

But a few months after his birth, his doctor noticed something was amiss.

"She looks him over and notices that one pupil was smaller than the other," Jac said. "From there it really snowballed into x-rays and CTs and lab work to get us a diagnosis that he has cancer."

Baby Harry was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

"I always felt for the women and the families that went through it," Jac said. "Then just to be dumped into it so quick with no indication of any signs, it was very very shocking and kind of took a while to accept that that was reality."

Harrison has a very large tumor, Jac said, and he's going through chemotherapy treatments.

The American Cancer Society said this type of cancer is the most common in infants and is rarely detected by ultrasound before birth.

"Our slogan is it’s treatable and it’s curable," Jac said. "So when things get rough that's what we tell ourselves."

The parents are balancing cancer treatments with trying to give their children a normal childhood.

"It kind of stinks because I feel like [Merida is] going to have to grow up a little faster than she should, so we are just trying to keep those moments for her to be a kid whenever she can," Jac said.

Despite her young age, Merida understands what's important.

"I love my baby brother and he’s the best brother," Merida said.

Friends, family, and community members are donating to a GoFundMe to help the Worth family during this difficult time.

