Baby alligator rescued from Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. -- A baby alligator was safely removed from a home after the Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) received a complaint a few weeks ago.

RACC worked with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to safely remove the alligator from the home, according to their Facebook post.

They were able to find the alligator a new home with a permitted rescue.

"Our jobs are NEVER boring!" RACC said in the Facebook post.

According to Virginia Code 29.1-569, it is a Class 2 misdemeanor to keep an American alligator -- or any exotic reptile not native to the Commonwealth -- in an enclosure they can escape or in no enclosure at all.