Richmond father and son sentenced for participation in January 6 Capitol riot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A father and son from Richmond were both sentenced to prison time for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

According to court documents, Farhad Azari and his son, Farbod "Francis" Azari were filmed on cell phone video "breaking through a police barricade and running up the steps of the Capitol and inside the building while the police were retreating."

Farhad's cell phone records showed that he traveled from Richmond to Washington D.C. on January 6, staying in the vicinity of the Capitol building for over four hours. Records showed that his phone was back in Richmond by 8:55 p.m. that same night.

U.S. District Court Farhad Azari

U.S. District Court

Farbod Azari, Farhad's son, was also sentenced for his participation in the Capitol attack.

Court documents say that he "spat at the line of officers" in front of the Capitol building and joined in an attempt to "kick at and stomp on the gate" separating rioters from police officers.

U.S. District Court

U.S. District Court

Conversations two weeks after the attack between the Azari's were also included in court documents. Both discussed deleting social media and photo evidence from January 6.

U.S. District Court

Both father and son were charged with a number of violations, including civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a deadly/dangerous weapon, and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly/dangerous weapon.

Farhad Azari received a sentence of 30 months in prison, to run concurrently. Farbod Azari received a sentence of 50 months in prison, to run concurrently.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!