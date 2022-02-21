Man critically injured after report of crash, shooting in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating an incident that left a man critically injured in Henrico County Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to a report of a crash and a shooting in the 300 block of Azalea Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators on the scene were focused on a convenience store and a nearby neighborhood street.

