Ayala wins Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor

Steve Helber/AP
Virginia Virginia House of Delegate member, Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William County, center, reacts to the remarks of Virginia House of Delegates, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, during opening ceremonies of the 2020 Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Hala Ayala
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 21:32:00-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Del. Hala Ayala has won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Ayala represents parts of Prince William County in the legislature and launched her political career in 2017 in response to the election of Donald Trump.

Ayala was the favorite of the Democratic establishment and was endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam. She defeated Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul, who had been the preferred candidate of the party’s progressive wing.

She will face Republican Winsome Sears in November.

In the other statewide down-ballot race, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring defeated state Del. Jay Jones. Democrats and Republicans are also choosing nominees for some House of Delegates seats and local races.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
