Catching up with award-winning vocalist Will Downing. He's performing in Richmond this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning vocalist Will Downing returns to the River City to perform at the Richmond Convention Center this Sunday, Nov. 3.

"For those who have never come to a concert, haven’t been to a concert in a long time, come on out," Downing said. "Enjoy yourself and have a great time and support Virginia Union University during their homecoming... It’s going to be a great time."

Downing attended Virginia Union in the 1980s.

"I went there for music, got there, met some theology students, studied a little bit of theology as well," he recalled. "So little bit of everything but music was my major. "

For more than three decades his infectious smile and voice have captivated audiences worldwide. Downing’s portfolio includes hits like “I Try,” “Nothing Has Felt Like This" with Rachel Ferrell and "A Million Ways."

His latest single, "The Power of Love," is just a taste of what's to come.

His 28th album will released on his birthday, Nov. 29.

"My gift to me and my gift to the world as well, so look for it," Downing said.

Downing was dubbed “the Prince of Sophisticated Soul” early in his career because of his smooth vocals and style. It is a title he has embraced.

"He said, 'I consider you to be the Prince of Sophisticated Soul,'" he said. "And I said, 'Why can’t I be the king?' And he said, 'Luther Vandross is the king.' And I said, 'OK, I can’t beat that one.'"

Downing has also been the host of “The Wind Down,” a one-hour weekly show since 2008.

"What I do is that I introduce new artists who don’t necessarily have a platform for their music to be played on and then I also play the classics," Downing said.

Tragically, Downing experienced unimaginable heartbreak last year.

"My daughter unfortunately committed suicide in 2023 — Jan. 11 to be more exact," Downing said. "She was by-polar... She was fighting internal demons and she just thought that she just couldn’t survive in this world."

In honor of his daughter’s memory, Downing dedicated the single “Till We Meet Again” from his "Soul Rising" album.

"We’re learning to cope without her, think about her every day, and love her very much," Downing shared. "The song is a tribute to her to, a celebration of her life. We didn’t want to make it too downtrodden. She was a great kid, and we love her, and we miss her."

As he continues to cope with his loss, Downing emphasizes the importance of mental health, especially within the Black community.

"A lot of times Black folks specifically we don’t talk about mental health, and it’s something we need to address," he said.

Downing also addressed the passing of fellow R&B legend Frankie Beverly in September 2024, calling him a friend and mentor who it was a privilege to have known him.

Click here for concert ticket information. Click here info on Virginia Union's Homecoming.

