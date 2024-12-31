Dr. Danny Avula officially sworn in as Richmond's 81st mayor

RICHMOND, Va. — The city of Richmond officially has a new mayor. Dr. Danny Avula was sworn in as the city's 81st mayor on Tuesday afternoon at his home.

Avula begins his term as a familiar face in Richmond. He served as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts and later state vaccination coordinator during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Style Weekly named him Richmonder of the Year.

“I’m incredibly humbled by this opportunity and excited to get to work!" Avula said in a news release on Tuesday. "Thank you, Richmond, for putting your trust in me, and I promise that I will do everything possible, work as hard as I can, and do whatever it takes to make Richmond a place where everyone can thrive. It’s going to take all of us, and I can’t wait to start working together."

Avula succeeds Levar Stoney, who began his first of two terms in 2017.

Stoney posted a message thanking Richmonders on social media Tuesday, saying "the best is yet to come":

A public ceremony for Avula will take place on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.

