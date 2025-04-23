Richmond Mayor Danny Avula fields community questions during Reddit Q&A

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula and his staff took to Reddit on Wednesday to address dozens of questions from members of the region's subreddit, r/RVA.

Avula addressed questions on transportation, affordable housing, food deserts, and more during the three-hour session.

In response to one question, he addressed the announcement that a nearly $12 million federal grant that would have been used for upgrades to its water treatment plant has been canceled.

"Importantly, the federal government’s decision to cancel the $12 million FEMA grant will NOT impact immediate operations at the water treatment plant, and it won’t delay the improvements we’re already working on following the Water Crisis," he wrote. "Of course it’s [a] disappointing decision and could even shift significant costs directly onto our residents and ratepayers. We’re going to keep working with our federal reps to advocate for our residents and for more infrastructure funding."

In response to a question about revitalization projects planned across the city, Avula said he hopes to help bring City Center to life.

"I know people feel a way about Navy Hill after the journey we went on a few years back, but there’s an important history and legacy around the neighborhood that I don’t want to get lost," Avula wrote. "It’s also a stretch of land that the City largely owns, and we need to start moving on it so this part of town can come to life!"

He also addressed the continuation of GRTC's zero-fare program through 2026.

"In future years, we’re going to need to remain in close dialogue with GRTC and our regional partners to assure that the entire region can sustain the fare-free policy," he wrote. "It’s a priority for me, because the fare-free program benefits thousands of Richmonders and has definitely led to increased ridership on the system."

Avula also declared that a hot dog is not a sandwich.

To read the rest of Avula's answers, click here.

