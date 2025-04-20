Viral mother-son duo Avie and Uma perform free concert in Old Town Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. — Viral mother-son duo Avie and Uma performed two free concerts in Old Town Petersburg on Friday and Saturday evening.

Avie Sheck and his mother Uma, who have accrued over 30 million views on social media for their song cover videos, said their lives "completely changed” since they launched a year and a half ago.

A chance recording by 31-year-old Sheck and his mother catapulted the duo into stardom.

“Posted something online and it went, just, crazy viral and ever since, we’ve just been touring the nation, we’ve got tour dates around the world later this year,” Sheck said.

WATCH: Avie and Uma perform Coldplay's 'Yellow'

Viral mother-son duo Avie and Uma perform Coldplay's 'Yellow'

Uma said the first video was just for fun, and they had no idea of what was to come.

“When we got the response, we felt responsible, so many people heal from inside and they belong here on this Earth,” she said. “This is great, this is a blessing from God.”

Their music blends eastern and western styles, being heard live in Petersburg for the first time.

WATCH: Meet viral mother-son singing duo Avie and Uma

Viral mother-son singing duo Avie and Uma to perform free concert in Petersburg

“It’s a new genre of music, and people are accepting that, that’s good,” Uma said. “When he was born I never thought that he will introduce me to the world, so this is great for me.”

Sheck called it a “blessing” to be able to able to tour and "share music with my mom like that.”

While the concerts were free, donations benefited Petersburg Area Art League operations. The organization hosted the concerts.

WATCH: Avie and Uma perform Lady Gaga's 'Die with a Smile'

Viral mother-son duo Avie and Uma perform Lady Gaga's 'Die with a Smile'

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube