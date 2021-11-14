Missing 20-year-old last seen walking on Route 1 near Kings Dominion

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing 20-year-old man last seen Friday in Hanover County.

Avante Octave was last seen walking on Washington Highway (Route 1) near Kings Dominion Boulevard (Route 30) on Friday, according to his family. That is a little over a mile from the Doswell theme park.

"The Sheriff’s Office continues to search this area," Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Octave was last seen wearing a dark green jacket, dark colored pants and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

