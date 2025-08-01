Injured teen returns to Outer Banks 'ready to fish' day after deadly Avalon Fishing Pier shooting

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and a 15-year-old boy injured at the Avalon Fishing Pier in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the fishing pier's parking lot, according to Kill Devil Hills Assistant Police Chief Dana Harris.

First responders arrived at the scene within four minutes of the call, where officers and Dare County EMS found two gunshot victims.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage victim was airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, with serious injuries, WTKR reported.

That teen has since been released from the hospital, according to an Avalon Pier social media post.

"This community is currently doing some serious soul-searching from this incident, but the level of relief to see this young man come through the door this morning has truly lifted our spirits," the post read.

Police said the suspected shooter drove away from the pier after the shooting, but law enforcement used witness descriptions to identify the shooter. He was later apprehended during a traffic stop in nearby Southern Shores.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed as they work to notify next of kin.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The father of the injured teenager said the family was visiting the Outer Banks from Pennsylvania, and the teen had been fishing at the pier throughout their vacation.