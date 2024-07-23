'16 And Pregnant' reality TV star Autumn Oxley Crittendon found dead in Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Autumn Oxley, the Henrico native who appeared on the MTV Show "16 and Pregnant," has died, multiple entertainment websites reported on Monday.

Henrico Police later confirmed Oxley's death and their investigation to CBS 6.

"On Saturday, July 20th, 2024, at approximately 3:12 p.m., Henrico Police and Henrico Fire responded to the 700 block of Chinkapin Court for the report of a medical emergency. Once on scene, officers and fire personnel located an adult female unresponsive within the residence," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Members from Henrico Fire attempted life-saving measures however they were not effective. The adult female, Autumn Oxley, 27, of Henrico, was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Henrico Police detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are working to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

Oxley, also known as Autumn Crittendon appeared on the MTV show in 2014.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.