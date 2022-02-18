AutoZone to open East Coast distribution center in New Kent County

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Auto parts store AutoZone plans to open a distribution center and direct import facility in New Kent County, Governor Glenn Youngkin's Office announced Friday. The company's new East Coast distribution hub is expected to create 352 new jobs.

“[It] will be a historic economic boost for the region and demonstrates the advantages of Virginia’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure,” Governor Youngkin said in a statement. “The supply chain sector continues to gain momentum and this major investment is a powerful testament to the Commonwealth’s assets and competitiveness.”

AutoZone CEO Bill Rhodes said the company was "very excited" to join the New Kent community.

“During our rigorous and competitive search process to identify our next distribution center location, Virginia and New Kent County leadership were tremendous and instrumental in us deciding to join this wonderful community," he said in a statement. "Our large-scale investment in New Kent County is an important part of our strategy for accelerated growth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with New Kent County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia, according to the governor's office.

"Former Governor Northam approved a $2,512,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist New Kent County with the project," the statement continued. "The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and funding and services to support AutoZone’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Dominion Energy Virginia will also assist with the project."

