RICHMOND, Va. — A man has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot near Libbie Market Thursday morning, said Richmond Police.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver as of yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.