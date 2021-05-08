Authorities: Suspect opens fire on Virginia police chief

NORTON, Va. -- Authorities say a suspect and a southwest Virginia police chief have been seriously injured in an exchange of gunfire.

The shooting took place Friday afternoon in the small city of Norton.

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, Norton Police Chief James Lane was responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter at 4:10 p.m. when he pulled into a shopping center parking lot and encountered a man who began shooting into his vehicle.

Both Lane and Buckland were flown to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Local officials issued statements of support for Lane, who the newspaper reported has been with the city for more than two decades.