Report: Virginia officer accused of killing California family used department-issued gun to kill himself

RICHMOND, Va. -- New information has been released about Austin Lee Edwards, the Virginia State Police officer accused of killing the family of a California teen's family before killing himself.

Edwards graduated from the VSP academy in January and resigned at the end of October where he then joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The San Bernadino County Police told the Press Enterprise that Austin Lee Edwards used his department-issued firearm to take his life after the killings. This information comes after state police say they are reviewing their hiring process due to a "human error" that was made in hiring Edwards.

The Press Enterprise reported that the sheriff's office said state police didn't disclose any issues with Edwards.

The Los Angeles Times is also reporting another major development in the case regarding Edwards' former coworkers.

The report said an eyewitness reported that two Washington County deputies were seen entering Edwards' home on the night he allegedly killed three people in California.

The witness told the Times that the two deputies were seen leaving with a trash bag and a sheriff's truck before Edwards' home was officially searched.

The Times showed a video of the incident to two former law enforcement officers who recognized both as Washington County Deputies.

Riverside California Police told the Times that they are not aware of any additional searches of Edwards' home.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Smyth County Commonwealth's Attorney immediately responded to the Times' request for comment.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.