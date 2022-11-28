Police: Virginia man killed in shootout kidnapped California teen, killed her family

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Chesterfield man killed in a shootout with police kidnapped a California girl after killing her family and setting their home ablaze Friday morning, according to authorities.

Riverside Police said Austin Lee Edwards, of North Chesterfield, Virginia, met the girl online and "catfished" her before murdering her family.

"It is believed Edwards had developed an online relationship with the teen and obtained her personal information," police said. "He travelled from Virginia to Riverside where he parked his vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway and walked to the teen’s home."

Police said the 28-year-old then murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his car and driving off with the girl.

Firefighters found 69-year-old Mary Winek, 65-year-old Sharie Winek and 38-year-old Brooke Winek dead in the front entry way of their home.

"The cause of the house fire continues to be under investigation although it appears at this point to have been intentionally ignited," police said.

Detectives said Edwards worked for Virginia State Police until recently and was also employed with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia.

Police tracked Edwards' car after they got a call for a welfare check about a teen "who appeared distressed while getting into a Red Kia Soul with a man" just after 11 a.m.

That was around the same time fire crews were called about a house fire a few homes away from where the check the welfare call originated.

As a result, by about 1:15 p.m. deputies spotted a red Kia Soul traveling on Highway 247 in the desert. Aircraft tracked Edwards until SWAT units could get in place. However, officials said that when the team intercepted the vehicle, Edwards did not stop and fired at deputies.

Edwards later lost control of the car and drove off the road. That is when the girl got out and was rescued by deputies.

"Edwards exited the vehicle and pointed a gun at the sheriff’s helicopter and deputies fired at Edwards," deputies said. "Upon contact, Edwards was unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene."

The girl, who was not harmed during the pursuit, is currently in protective custody.

“Our hearts go out to the Winek family and their loved ones during this time of tremendous grief, as this is a tragedy for all Riversiders,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “This is yet another horrific reminder of the predators existing online who prey on our children. If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Officials said their investigation and anyone with information about the case should contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or JOntko@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Bryan Galbreath at 951-353-7105 or BGalbreath@RiversideCA.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov.

Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.