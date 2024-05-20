N.Y.-based Aurelie Capital back for more in Richmond, this time near Willow Lawn

RICHMOND, Va. -- With its first Richmond-area project reaching the finish line in central Henrico, a New York developer has lined up its follow-up act next to Willow Lawn.

Aurelie Capital has purchased a 1-acre parcel at 4907-4911 Augusta Ave. for $3.1 million, city and county records show.

A one-story, roughly 17,000-square-foot office building stands on the site, which sits just east of Willow Lawn.

Aurelie made its entrance into Richmond in 2018 when it purchased the Millspring Commons apartments in Henrico County. Two years later it sold the complex, bought the aging Laurel Park Shopping Center at 2314 Hungary Road for $1.5 million and began plotting a sizable redevelopment of the 16-acre site.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.