Father and daughter killed in Virginia crash

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police identified a father and daughter killed in a crash Tuesday along Route 13 in Accomack County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that Augusto Santos Aguilar, 69, of Tampa, Florida, was driving a 2021 Mazda sedan, northbound on Route 13. For an undetermined reason, Aguilar crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Freightliner head-on," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya wrote in an email. "Aguilar was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The rear seat passenger, 17-year-old Allyssa Marie Aguilar, of Tampa, Florida, daughter of the deceased driver, died upon impact."

The front seat passenger, identified as the wife and mother of the deceased, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Freightliner driver, identified as a 63-year-old Henrico man, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The crash was reported at about 4:16 p.m. along the 16200 block of Lankford Highway in Nelsonia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.