Historic 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Virginia 10 years ago

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Monday marks 10 years since a historic 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Virginia and was felt across the eastern U.S.

The quake hit at 1:51 p.m. on Aug. 23, 2011, and was centered just south of Mineral in Louisa County.

The shaking was felt as far north as Rhode Island, New York and into Canada and as far south as Florida. It was the most powerful quake ever recorded in central Virginia’s seismic zone, according to Washington Post.

Many buildings were temporarily evacuated throughout the mid-Atlantic region and numerous homes and businesses were damaged. The quake also severely damaged two schools in Louisa County.

A new Thomas Jefferson Elementary School opened in 2014 followed by the new Louisa County High School in 2015.

Louisa County school leaders will host a ceremony Monday in front of high school where they will plant a "tree of hope."