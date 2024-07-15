Hopewell soccer complex closed; suspicious fire under investigation

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Atwater Soccer Complex in Hopewell is closed until further notice as the Fire Marshal’s Office investigates a suspicious fire. The fire, reported late Sunday night, damaged the concession stand in the complex.

"The Hopewell Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and extinguished the fire. While still under investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire is suspicious," a spokesperson with the City of Hopewell said. "As a result of the fire, Atwater Soccer Complex will be closed until further notice while cleanup and investigation efforts are underway. We ask that community members stay away from the affected area to allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently."

Anyone with information was asked to call Fire Marshal Gomes at 804-541-2290.

