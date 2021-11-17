Watch
Attorney: Charlottesville organizer sought to mislead police

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2018 file photo, White nationalist Jason Kessler speaks at a rally near the White House on the one year anniversary of the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in Washington. A trial is beginning in Charlottesville, Virginia to determine whether white nationalists who planned the so-called “Unite the Right” rally will be held civilly responsible for the violence that erupted. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, FILE)
Jason Kessler
Posted at 10:31 PM, Nov 16, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Messages presented in a federal court Monday appear to show an organizer of the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville instructing supporters to mislead law enforcement about the potential size of the 2017 protest.

The Washington Post reports that Jason Kessler is one of two dozen defendants testifying in a federal civil trial to determine whether they engaged in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence.

The weekend turned deadly when a self-avowed Hitler admirer rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one and injuring dozens.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs showed jurors leaked messages that appear to show organizers and their followers planning violence.

