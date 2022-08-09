5 people attempt to steal vehicles from CarMax lot in Midlothian

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police need the public's help identifying five people who they say attempted to steal several cars from the CarMax lot in Midlothian on Monday.

Police said the group attempted to shoot at the padlock on the lot to steal the vehicles.

One suspect is pictured below carrying an assault rifle.

Chesterfield Police August 8, 2022

If you have any information that could help police, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.