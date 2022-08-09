Watch Now
5 people attempt to steal vehicles from CarMax lot in Midlothian

August 8, 2022
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 09, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police need the public's help identifying five people who they say attempted to steal several cars from the CarMax lot in Midlothian on Monday.

Police said the group attempted to shoot at the padlock on the lot to steal the vehicles.

One suspect is pictured below carrying an assault rifle.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

