Man arrested during attempted bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Ashland

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was arrested at a Wells Fargo bank in Ashland while allegedly attempting to rob it Friday afternoon.

Kenneth Towles Jr., 23, was taken into custody at the teller counter after police responded within a minute of the hold-up alarm being triggered at the bank located at the corner of Washington Highway and Route 54.

"It's usually pretty quiet around here," said Chris Smith, who witnessed the arrest from a nearby skate park.

Smith was at the park when he heard sirens. "Heard some sirens and got up on the ramp and looked over," he said.

According to police, no weapons were used and no threats were made during the attempted robbery. Crime Insider sources say the suspect attempted the robbery by passing a note to a teller around 3 p.m.

The bank closed its drive-through earlier than expected following the incident.

"Goes to show that guy probably didn't know what he was doing, small time to be frank with you. I mean Ashland, I've been up here a couple of times and I've never seen criminal activity whatsoever," Smith said.

Towles is charged with attempted robbery and is being held without bond at Pamunkey Regional Jail through the weekend.

The Wells Fargo branch where the attempted robbery occurred is located less than a block from the Ashland Police Department.

