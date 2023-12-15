Richmond mom recognized for bridging gap for bilingual families: 'It's a really huge deal'

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Richmond mother Tia Javier learned that there was only 87 Spanish speaking speech therapists in the state of Virginia she knew something had to be done.

At Bilingual Therapy, Tia and a team of speech and occupational therapists work specifically with children who are experiencing developmental delays, stuttering or spectrum disorders.

Javier grew up speaking Spanish but realized the need for professionals when her own daughter needed speech therapy. Years later, her practice is the first clinic in Central Virginia to offer services to kids from Spanish speaking homes.

According to Census data, an estimated 1.3 million Virginians speak a language other than English at home. That's 17% of the Commonwealth.

"This is a medical setting. So sometimes, you know, even English speakers when they're speaking to doctors don't understand everything that's going on. So imagine that being in a language that you don't even know," Tia explained to Bree Sison. "And this is with your children, these are sometimes these people come from countries where they've never even heard of speech therapy. So to be able to provide these services in Spanish it's a really huge deal."

And now Tia's efforts are being honored. Tia recently won the 'AT&T She's Connected contest. The initiative, "celebrates inspiring women who are trailblazers for the next generation," according to an AT&T release about the award.

As the winner of She’s Connected, Tia receives a new device and year of service from AT&T, as well as $20,000 for her business and a trip to Dallas for an NFL game and commercial shoot.

This marks the third year of the contest that enlists elite female athletes in helping to empower women entrepreneurs.

Tia says the collaboration will help her business obtain augmentative alternative communication devices that can help children who can’t produce speech communicate.

