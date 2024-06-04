Watch Now
AT&T customers in multiple states, including Virginia, may experience issues calling 911

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this July 18, 2019 photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami. Shares of AT&T Inc. rose Thursday, April 22, 2021 after the telecom giant’s first-quarter results topped analyst expectations. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- AT&T customers across the East Coast, including Virginia, may be unable to contact 911, according to Hanover County.

Customers in Hanover can reach emergency services by calling the following numbers:

  • 804-365-6140
  • 804-258-2820
  • 804-258-2624
  • 804-258-2844

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

