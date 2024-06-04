AT&T customers in multiple states, including Virginia, may experience issues calling 911

RICHMOND, Va. -- AT&T customers across the East Coast, including Virginia, may be unable to contact 911, according to Hanover County.

Customers in Hanover can reach emergency services by calling the following numbers:



804-365-6140

804-258-2820

804-258-2624

804-258-2844

CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!