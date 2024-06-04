AT&T customers in multiple states, including Virginia, may experience issues calling 911

RICHMOND, Va. -- AT&T customers across the East Coast, including Virginia, may be unable to contact 911, according to Hanover County.
Customers in Hanover can reach emergency services by calling the following numbers:
- 804-365-6140
- 804-258-2820
- 804-258-2624
- 804-258-2844
