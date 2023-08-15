Atlee High School wins national patriotic field contest

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Atlee High School in Mechanicsville, Virginia won this year’s Sports Field Management Association Stars and Stripes contest.

Students and Atlee agriculture teacher Marc Moran turned a portion of the Raiders' football field into a giant American flag for the 2022 homecoming game.

Hanover County Schools

"We just want to thank the support of the community whose votes helped the students be recognized for their hard work," Moran said. "From a teacher’s standpoint, I am very proud of our team of students, from the past to current, who have helped our program grow to reflect the professionalism in the green industry.”

While Moran was proud of his students, Atlee Principal Dr. John Wheeler said he was proud of Moran and his 25 years in the classroom.

Hanover County Schools Marc Moran, the agriculture teacher at Atlee High School, leads the program that created the turf grass design.

“He continues to shine brighter and brighter with each passing year of his extremely distinguished career," Wheeler said. "Atlee High School is incredibly lucky to have someone of Mr. Moran’s expertise on staff, as the Stars and Stripes design once again showcases the outstanding work of his exceptionally dedicated and talented students."

As part of the prize, a poster of Atlee's field will be on display at the annual Sports Field Management Association conference.

Atlee won the contest last year as well.

