Atlantic Union gets green light to acquire American National Bank

BizSense
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 27, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s biggest bank has a clear path to close its first acquisition in four years.

Atlantic Union Bank announced last week it has received approval from federal and state regulators to consummate its deal to absorb American National Bank & Trust Co., 114-year-old institution based in Danville.

The green light from the Federal Reserve System and the Virginia State Corporation Commission follows a favorable vote from American National’s shareholders, and gives AUB all the necessary approvals needed to close the deal.

