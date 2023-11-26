Watch Now
Man shot in face at Virginia gas station medflighted to Richmond, police say

Posted at 10:39 PM, Nov 25, 2023
SOUTH HILL, Va. -- A man shot at a gas station in South Hill Saturday afternoon was medflighted to a hospital in Richmond, according to police.

The shooting happened at a gas station on East Atlantic Street around 3:30 p.m., officials with South Hill Police said.

The man, who officers said was shot in the face, was taken by medical helicopter to Chippenham Hospital.

There was no word on the victim's condition at last check Saturday.

"The scene was secured, and multiple items of evidence were collected," officers said.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or saw anything that might help investigators is urged to call South Hill Police at 434-447-3104 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.

South Hill, a town in Mecklenburg County not far from the Virginia-North Carolina line, is located along Interstate 85 about 85 miles and a 1 hour 20-minute drive from Richmond.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

