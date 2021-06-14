‘Athletes are just crushing it’ at Sportable’s first-ever wheelchair tennis tourney

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The championships for Sportable's River City Slam tournament took place Sunday in Goochland County.

Fifty-six athletes competed in the organization's first-ever wheelchair tournament, which only differs slightly from the standing version of the game.

“For instance, wheelchair tennis is -- you get two bounces, but every single rule as it pertains to tennis is the same…,” Sportable Program Manager Forrest Lodge explained. “These athletes are just crushing it out on these courts at all different levels.”

Participants traveled from as far away as Oregon, California and Texas, according to organizers.

Lodge said the tournament featured players at various skill levels, including kids as young as 11 and seasoned players at 80.

“I think it’s just been a really cool aspect for them to stay competitive and for people to see what our athletes are capable of,” Lodge said.

Lodge said they have plenty of opportunities for wheelchair athletes to learn how to play regardless of age or level of experience.

Click here for more information, volunteer opportunities or to make a donation to sportable.org.