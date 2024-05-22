Watch Now
AT&T customers without service in 3 states including Virginia

Posted at 8:29 AM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 08:29:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- AT&T 5G customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia are currently without service for their mobile devices.

Hanover County Emergency Communications alerted CBS 6 at 6:33 a.m. that 5G customers are unable to make or receive calls currently due to an ongoing outage in AT&T service.

It is currently unknown when service will be restored.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

