AT&T customers without service in 3 states including Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- AT&T 5G customers in Virginia, North Carolina, and West Virginia are currently without service for their mobile devices.

Hanover County Emergency Communications alerted CBS 6 at 6:33 a.m. that 5G customers are unable to make or receive calls currently due to an ongoing outage in AT&T service.

It is currently unknown when service will be restored.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

