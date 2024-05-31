Virginia seniors 'very honored' after being crowned prom king, queen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A 101-year-old woman at a Henrico senior living facility said she was “very honored” after being crowned prom queen.
Francis Bailey said winning prom queen was a complete surprise Wednesday at Aspire at West End.
Bailey, who said the win felt “wonderful,” marveled that she had lived such a long life.
“I never thought I’d reach this age,” Bailey acknowledged. “But I was trying to beat my grandfather, who was 98. So I beat him.”
Bailey received the honor along with her younger counterpart, Don McHale.
“I’m 64, I’ll be 65 in August. I always chased older women,” McHale laughed.
Administrators at the facility said proms offer a chance to hear great music, experience delicious food and build camaraderie between residents.
