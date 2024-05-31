Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia seniors 'very honored' after being crowned prom king, queen

Posted at 1:20 PM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 13:20:13-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A 101-year-old woman at a Henrico senior living facility said she was “very honored” after being crowned prom queen.

Francis Bailey said winning prom queen was a complete surprise Wednesday at Aspire at West End.

Bailey, who said the win felt “wonderful,” marveled that she had lived such a long life.

“I never thought I’d reach this age,” Bailey acknowledged. “But I was trying to beat my grandfather, who was 98. So I beat him.”

Bailey received the honor along with her younger counterpart, Don McHale.

“I’m 64, I’ll be 65 in August. I always chased older women,” McHale laughed.

Administrators at the facility said proms offer a chance to hear great music, experience delicious food and build camaraderie between residents.

WATCH: Residents getting married at Virginia assisted living home show 'it's never too late'

Residents getting married at Virginia assisted living home show 'it's never too late'

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone