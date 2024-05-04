Watch Now
Asian American Celebration in Richmond's goal is raise awareness about 'culture, heritage'

Asian American Celebration in Richmond
Posted at 7:57 PM, May 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-04 19:57:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Asian American Celebration took place at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday.

Seventeen Asian communities, including Afghan, Chinese, Filipino, Thai and Lebanese, were represented at the 26th annual celebration organized by the Asian American Society of Central Virginia.

Rajbans Joshi, the society's chairman, said the event's goal is to raise awareness about Asian culture.

"Asian heritage and make sure that Richmond and Central Virginia is more inclusive," Joshi said. "We understand what exactly different culture is. We all see that Asia as a big continent with all these countries, but what's more important is that, even though we have common values, whether we have different nations, there are so many subtle differences and commonalities between all these different countries."

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Asian American Celebration in Richmond

The celebration featured a variety of cuisines, performances, vendors, exhibits, hands-on workshops and a kids village.

May is Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

