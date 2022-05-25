Teen found dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a teenager killed Thursday night in Richmond as 18-year-old Ashod Edwards.

"Richmond Police officers were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road [at about 11:48 p.m.] for the report of random gunfire. Officers arrived and found Edwards, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.