Teen found dead in Richmond

Between Monday and Sunday, four people were shot and killed in city neighborhoods east of Interstate 95 including Shockoe Bottom, Creighton Court, Ashley Oaks Apartments and Fairfield Court.
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 13:35:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified a teenager killed Thursday night in Richmond as 18-year-old Ashod Edwards.

"Richmond Police officers were called to the 1500 block of Jennie Scher Road [at about 11:48 p.m.] for the report of random gunfire. Officers arrived and found Edwards, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote. "The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld 804-646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

