Missing Chesterfield woman found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County woman, reported missing in 2018, was found deceased in Maryland, according to Chesterfield Police.

"Ashley Lynn Huddleston, known as 'Nicole,' was reported missing by a family member on February 20, 2018, after they had not heard from her. The last contact family members had with Huddleston, of no permanent address, was on February 7, 2018," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Huddleston’s remains were recovered in Prince George’s County, Md., and positively identified on May 31, 2023."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

At the time of her disappearance in 2018, Chesterfield Police said she was "wanted in another jurisdiction for a misdemeanor offense [and] is known to frequent hotels and motels in the Richmond area.”

Police have not released any additional information about her disappearance nor her death.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.