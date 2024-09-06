What to expect at Ashland’s final Fourth Fridays

ASHLAND, Va. — Some consider Ashland’s final Fourth Fridays the unofficial start of the Fall season.

Downtown Ashland Association’s director of operations Louise Keeton said the September 27 evening of music, community spirit, and Virginia Pride will be like no other.

“It's hard to see such a fun event of the Summer come to a close,” Keeton said.

WTVR Downtown Ashland Association director of operations Louise Keeton



TransJam Events, a trans-led organization, will bring together 16 vendors to offer a range of goods and services, from homemade treats and original art to tarot readings as a partnership with Virginia Pride.

Starting at 5 p.m., attendees will listen to the award-winning teen musician Ginny Ray, who was recently named the Ashland Song Contest winner.

Born and raised in Ashland, affectionately known as the Center of the Universe, Ginny Ray will perform her original song, which will soon be recorded by Free Jambalaya and streamed across major platforms, according to a press release.

There will also be food and appearances with special guests like Bluey and Queen Elsa.

Free popcorn and cotton candy will also be provided by the Ashland Dance Academy whose dancers will perform at the Ashland Town Hall Pavilion.

Keeton said they listened to what families want in a Fourth Fridays event and are ending their season big.

“We found out that they want more shopping, they want more entertainment, and they want more community. So that's why we're bringing TransJam Events in here with all their cool vendors. That's why we're bringing in the Ashland Song Contest contestants so you can hear the beautiful music they made, inspired by our town,” Keeton explained. “We brought in even more food so that you can picnic and dine outside and really commune with your neighbors, especially when you're doing all this fun activity.”

Local restaurants and shops will remain open late, offering a variety of farm-to-fork feasts and curated art and housewares.

You’re encouraged to wear all things Virginia Pride and rainbow.

