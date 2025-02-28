Watch Now
Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad building damaged in fire

ASHLAND, Va. — The Ashland Volunteer Rescue Squad "sustained significant damage" in a fire on Thursday night.

The fire broke out at the rescue squad's building along Duncan Street around 10 p.m. According to Hanover Fire and EMS, the fire is now under control.

"Hanover Fire-EMS has deployed resources to Ashland to ensure service delivery is not impacted," a Facebook post reads.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Email tips and photos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

