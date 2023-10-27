Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia town offers adult trick-or-treating, haunted history tours, Halloween-themed restaurant specials

The Downtown Ashland Association is offering families and guests over 20 "spooktacular" events over the weekend and leading up to Halloween.
Ashland Halloween 2023
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 17:19:50-04

ASHLAND, Va. — The Downtown Ashland Association is offering families and guests over 20 "spooktacular" events over the weekend and leading up to Halloween.

Louise Keaton, Downtown Ashland Association's marketing director, said it was a community-wide effort bringing it all together.

“We reached out to the entire town of Ashland and said, 'Do you want to be a Halloween host?'" Keaton explained. "And anyone who wants to host trick-or-treaters would sign up to be on our map. Now we have a whole map of almost 200 homes.”

Antoinette Essa and Louise Keaton
Antoinette Essa and Louise Keaton

The map leads you to Halloween events and scavenger hunts, all built around the picturesque community dubbed the "Center of the Universe.”

Look for Ashland haunted history tours, specials at restaurants and grab your friends for the Off The Rails Craft Beer Festival featuring themed brews, boos and barbecue at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center.

Ashland, Virginia

Sarah Capehart is on the board of the historic center, which was built in 1859.

“It's right alongside the railroad tracks, you've got the charm of the passing trains," Capehart said. "You've got beautiful established trees with the leaves starting to change and of course, you're surrounded by other historic homes.”

In Ashland, you're never too old to trick or treat. Look for adult events as well as family-friendly events.

Follow the orange signs throughout Ashland or click here to get details.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for more complete coverage of news in your neighborhood and community. Have a story idea, email our team at newstips@wtvr.com. Or click here if you are interested in having a CBS 6 anchor, reporter or meteorologist attend or MC an event.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone