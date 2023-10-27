Virginia town offers adult trick-or-treating, haunted history tours, Halloween-themed restaurant specials

ASHLAND, Va. — The Downtown Ashland Association is offering families and guests over 20 "spooktacular" events over the weekend and leading up to Halloween.

Louise Keaton, Downtown Ashland Association's marketing director, said it was a community-wide effort bringing it all together.

“We reached out to the entire town of Ashland and said, 'Do you want to be a Halloween host?'" Keaton explained. "And anyone who wants to host trick-or-treaters would sign up to be on our map. Now we have a whole map of almost 200 homes.”

WTVR Antoinette Essa and Louise Keaton

The map leads you to Halloween events and scavenger hunts, all built around the picturesque community dubbed the "Center of the Universe.”

Look for Ashland haunted history tours, specials at restaurants and grab your friends for the Off The Rails Craft Beer Festival featuring themed brews, boos and barbecue at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center.

WTVR

Sarah Capehart is on the board of the historic center, which was built in 1859.

“It's right alongside the railroad tracks, you've got the charm of the passing trains," Capehart said. "You've got beautiful established trees with the leaves starting to change and of course, you're surrounded by other historic homes.”

In Ashland, you're never too old to trick or treat. Look for adult events as well as family-friendly events.

Follow the orange signs throughout Ashland or click here to get details.

